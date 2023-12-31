The Stanford Cardinal (9-1) meet the Morgan State Bears (4-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Stanford vs. Morgan State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Stanford Players to Watch

Cameron Brink: 19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Jump: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

Joelle Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabrielle Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaia Ponder: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sedayjha Payne: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tamaria Rumph: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

