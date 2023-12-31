Stanford vs. Morgan State December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stanford Cardinal (9-1) meet the Morgan State Bears (4-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Stanford vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Stanford Players to Watch
- Cameron Brink: 19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Kiki Iriafen: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hannah Jump: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Joelle Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabrielle Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaia Ponder: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sedayjha Payne: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tamaria Rumph: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
