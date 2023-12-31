Sunday's game features the Stanford Cardinal (11-1) and the Morgan State Bears (4-9) squaring off at Maples Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-44 victory for heavily favored Stanford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Cardinal took care of business in their most recent matchup 78-51 against Cal on Friday.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Cardinal secured a 78-51 win against Cal. The Bears' last outing on Thursday ended in an 80-51 loss to Oregon State. Talana Lepolo recorded 20 points, two rebounds and six assists for the Cardinal. Joelle Johnson scored 14 points in the Bears' loss, leading the team.

Stanford vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 86, Morgan State 44

Top 25 Predictions

Stanford Schedule Analysis

The Cardinal notched their best win of the season on November 12, when they beat the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 96-64.

The Cardinal have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four).

Stanford has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

The Cardinal have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 12

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 21) on November 19

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

78-51 on the road over Cal (No. 40) on December 29

74-55 over Belmont (No. 64) on November 22

Morgan State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Bears beat the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on November 24 by a score of 53-51.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Cardinal are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Morgan State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

Morgan State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-51 over UNC Asheville (No. 274) on November 24

65-42 at home over UMBC (No. 317) on December 9

Stanford Leaders

Cameron Brink: 18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 3.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 3.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kiki Iriafen: 16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 57.0 FG%

16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 57.0 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Hannah Jump: 10.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84)

10.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84) Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Morgan State Leaders

Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Gabrielle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Kaia Ponder: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sedayjha Payne: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.6 FG%

5.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.6 FG% Tamaria Rumph: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal average 84.8 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 57.3 per contest (68th in college basketball). They have a +331 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.5 points per game.

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears put up 54.4 points per game (334th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (167th in college basketball). They have a -116 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Bears are scoring 9.4 more points per game at home (60.4) than away (51.0).

At home Morgan State is giving up 51.2 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than it is away (76.0).

