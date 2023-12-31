Packers vs. Vikings Player Props & Odds – Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.
Looking to make player prop bets? Most of the top contributors for the Vikings and the Packers will have player props on the table for this matchup.
Jayden Reed Touchdown Odds
- Reed Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Reed Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds
- Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Aaron Jones
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|-
|Jordan Love
|234.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-108)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Tucker Kraft
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Ty Chandler
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Jaren Hall
|217.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
|-
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|83.5 (-113)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|-
