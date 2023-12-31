Sunday's game between the Montana State Bobcats (6-6) and Weber State Wildcats (3-10) at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 70-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Montana State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 31.

Their last time out, the Bobcats won on Friday 58-56 over Idaho State. The Wildcats are coming off of an 87-71 loss to Montana in their most recent outing on Friday. Madison Hall's team-high 17 points led the Bobcats in the win. Daryn Hickok scored 21 points in the Wildcats' loss, leading the team.

Montana State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Montana State vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 70, Weber State 54

Top 25 Predictions

Montana State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats' best victory of the season came against the North Texas Eagles, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings. The Bobcats picked up the 71-58 home win on December 21.

Montana State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bobcats are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins, but also tied for the 34th-most losses.

Montana State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 at home over North Texas (No. 85) on December 21

64-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 123) on December 17

75-57 over New Mexico (No. 184) on November 23

58-56 at home over Idaho State (No. 194) on December 29

62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 221) on November 14

Weber State Schedule Analysis

Against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on December 9, the Wildcats registered their signature win of the season, a 77-67 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Weber State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

The Bobcats have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Weber State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-67 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 198) on December 9

57-55 at home over Nevada (No. 219) on December 6

Montana State Leaders

Katelynn Limardo: 13.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

13.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69) Marah Dykstra: 8.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

8.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Hall: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Taylor Janssen: 7.8 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

7.8 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.9 FG%

Weber State Leaders

Jadyn Matthews: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Kendra Parra: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG% Laura Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 61.8 points per game to rank 254th in college basketball and are giving up 60.3 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

The Bobcats are posting 63.0 points per game this year at home, which is 5.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (57.8).

Montana State is ceding 57.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (63.0).

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 56.2 points per game (318th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (268th in college basketball). They have a -162 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

