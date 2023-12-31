The Weber State Wildcats (3-10) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Montana State Bobcats (6-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up an average of 56.2 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 60.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.3 points, Weber State is 2-2.
  • Montana State's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.
  • The Bobcats score 6.8 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.6).
  • Montana State is 2-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
  • When Weber State gives up fewer than 61.8 points, it is 2-3.
  • The Bobcats are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 7.4% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (45.6%).
  • The Wildcats shoot 37.6% from the field, just 0.9 lower than the Bobcats allow.

Montana State Leaders

  • Jadyn Matthews: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
  • Kendra Parra: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • Amelia Raidaveta: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%
  • Laura Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Weber State Leaders

Montana State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Wyoming W 64-55 Worthington Arena
12/21/2023 North Texas W 71-58 Worthington Arena
12/29/2023 Idaho State W 58-56 Worthington Arena
12/31/2023 Weber State - Worthington Arena
1/3/2024 North Dakota State - Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena

Weber State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Air Force L 70-58 Clune Arena
12/21/2023 @ Utah L 89-36 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/29/2023 @ Montana L 87-71 Dahlberg Arena
12/31/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 UMKC - Dee Events Center
1/11/2024 Sacramento State - Dee Events Center

