How to Watch the Montana State vs. Weber State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Weber State Wildcats (3-10) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Montana State Bobcats (6-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana State vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 56.2 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 60.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.3 points, Weber State is 2-2.
- Montana State's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.
- The Bobcats score 6.8 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.6).
- Montana State is 2-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- When Weber State gives up fewer than 61.8 points, it is 2-3.
- The Bobcats are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 7.4% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (45.6%).
- The Wildcats shoot 37.6% from the field, just 0.9 lower than the Bobcats allow.
Montana State Leaders
- Jadyn Matthews: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Kendra Parra: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%
- Laura Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
Weber State Leaders
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Wyoming
|W 64-55
|Worthington Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Texas
|W 71-58
|Worthington Arena
|12/29/2023
|Idaho State
|W 58-56
|Worthington Arena
|12/31/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/3/2024
|North Dakota State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 70-58
|Clune Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Utah
|L 89-36
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Montana
|L 87-71
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|UMKC
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/11/2024
|Sacramento State
|-
|Dee Events Center
