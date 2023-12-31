The Weber State Wildcats (3-10) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Montana State Bobcats (6-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 56.2 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 60.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Weber State is 2-2.

Montana State's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.

The Bobcats score 6.8 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.6).

Montana State is 2-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

When Weber State gives up fewer than 61.8 points, it is 2-3.

The Bobcats are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 7.4% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (45.6%).

The Wildcats shoot 37.6% from the field, just 0.9 lower than the Bobcats allow.

Montana State Leaders

Jadyn Matthews: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

12.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Kendra Parra: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG% Laura Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Weber State Leaders

Montana State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Wyoming W 64-55 Worthington Arena 12/21/2023 North Texas W 71-58 Worthington Arena 12/29/2023 Idaho State W 58-56 Worthington Arena 12/31/2023 Weber State - Worthington Arena 1/3/2024 North Dakota State - Worthington Arena 1/6/2024 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena

Weber State Schedule