Sunday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana State Bobcats (4-6) against the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at 4:00 PM ET.

Montana State vs. Weber State Game Information

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Katelynn Limardo: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marah Dykstra: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Taylor Janssen: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isobel Bunyan: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Daryn Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

