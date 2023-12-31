Sunday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana State Bobcats (4-6) against the Weber State Wildcats (3-8) at 4:00 PM ET.

Montana State vs. Weber State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Montana State Players to Watch

Katelynn Limardo: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Marah Dykstra: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Taylor Janssen: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Isobel Bunyan: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Jadyn Matthews: 11.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Daryn Hickok: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaiija Lesane: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

