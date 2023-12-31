Will Josh Oliver get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver's 19 receptions have gotten him 165 yards (15 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 23 times.

Oliver has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 4 47 1 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2 2 14 0 Week 16 Lions 2 1 33 0

