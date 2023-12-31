The Minnesota Wild, Joel Eriksson Ek among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Does a wager on Eriksson Ek interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 20:32 on the ice per game.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in 14 of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 19 of 34 games this year, Eriksson Ek has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in nine of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+29) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 34 Games 5 25 Points 2 15 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

