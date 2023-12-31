The Minnesota Wild, with Jared Spurgeon, will be on the ice Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Fancy a bet on Spurgeon? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jared Spurgeon vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Spurgeon Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Spurgeon has averaged 12:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Spurgeon has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

Despite recording points in four of 14 games this season, Spurgeon has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Spurgeon has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 14 games played.

Spurgeon's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Spurgeon going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Spurgeon Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 14 Games 5 4 Points 2 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

