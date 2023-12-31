Will Jalen Nailor Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Nailor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Nailor's stats on this page.
In the passing game, Nailor has been targeted six times, with season stats of 29 yards on three receptions (9.7 per catch) and zero TDs.
Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Vikings this week:
- Jordan Addison (DNP/ankle): 63 Rec; 826 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Fubo
Nailor 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|3
|29
|21
|0
|9.7
Nailor Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|Saints
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|5
|2
|13
|0
