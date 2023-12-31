Jalen Nailor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Nailor's stats on this page.

Rep Jalen Nailor and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Nailor has been targeted six times, with season stats of 29 yards on three receptions (9.7 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Nailor's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Vikings this week: Jordan Addison (DNP/ankle): 63 Rec; 826 Rec Yds; 9 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Nailor 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 3 29 21 0 9.7

Nailor Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 Saints 1 1 16 0 Week 14 @Raiders 5 2 13 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.