The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will face the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Robert Jones: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Tre King: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Milan Momcilovic: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Trey Woodyard: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Naim Miller: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 19th 86.0 Points Scored 78.7 100th 5th 59.2 Points Allowed 72.0 209th 102nd 38.4 Rebounds 40.0 57th 59th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.1 266th 259th 6.6 3pt Made 9.9 26th 20th 17.9 Assists 14.4 127th 160th 11.5 Turnovers 10.5 70th

