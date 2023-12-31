The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. New Hampshire matchup.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline New Hampshire Moneyline

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends

  • Iowa State is 9-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Cyclones games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.
  • New Hampshire has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this year.

Iowa State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Iowa State is 26th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).
  • The Cyclones were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +6000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

