Iowa State vs. New Hampshire: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 31
The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. New Hampshire matchup.
Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|New Hampshire Moneyline
Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 9-3-0 ATS this season.
- Cyclones games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.
- New Hampshire has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this year.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Iowa State is 26th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).
- The Cyclones were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +6000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.