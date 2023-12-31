How to Watch Iowa State vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- Iowa State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 50th.
- The Cyclones average 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats allow (71.9).
- Iowa State is 9-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- In 2022-23, the Cyclones surrendered 56.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.2.
- Iowa State made 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 107-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-48
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/9/2024
|Houston
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
