The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cyclones have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
  • Iowa State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 50th.
  • The Cyclones average 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats allow (71.9).
  • Iowa State is 9-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Cyclones surrendered 56.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.2.
  • Iowa State made 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 107-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Florida A&M W 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-48 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/31/2023 New Hampshire - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/9/2024 Houston - James H. Hilton Coliseum

