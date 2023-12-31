The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

Iowa State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 50th.

The Cyclones average 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats allow (71.9).

Iowa State is 9-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Cyclones surrendered 56.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.2.

Iowa State made 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule