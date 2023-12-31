When the Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Brock Faber find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

Faber has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Faber has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Faber averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:55 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:47 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 33:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 30:08 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 24:25 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

