Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the Big 12 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Houston
- Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 30-1
- Odds to Win Big 12: +230
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: W 81-42 vs Pennsylvania
Next Game
- Opponent: West Virginia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. BYU
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 31-1
- Odds to Win Big 12: +600
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: W 94-68 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: Cincinnati
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Iowa State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: W 85-70 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Kansas
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +260
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: W 86-67 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: TCU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
5. Baylor
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +600
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: W 107-48 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1000
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: W 72-56 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Iowa State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: W 96-60 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Big 12: +4000
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: W 76-58 vs Evansville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ BYU
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. TCU
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: W 65-51 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Texas
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 72-37 vs UNC Greensboro
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: LHN
11. UCF
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: W 98-54 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
12. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: W 86-70 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Kansas State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. West Virginia
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win Big 12: +15000
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 78-75 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Houston
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
