Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are conceding the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 95.4 per game.

Dillon has recorded a team-high 586 yards on the ground after getting 171 attempts (41.9 ypg). He has scored two rushing TDs. Dillon also has grabbed 22 passes for 223 yards (15.9 ypg).

Dillon vs. the Vikings

Dillon vs the Vikings (since 2021): 5 GP / 42.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 42.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Vikings during the 2023 season.

Minnesota has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Vikings have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Vikings give up 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Vikings have put up 11 touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Vikings' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Dillon Rushing Insights

So far this season, Dillon has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Packers, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

He has handled 45.6% of his team's 375 rushing attempts this season (171).

Dillon has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 5.6% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 32 carries in the red zone (42.7% of his team's 75 red zone rushes).

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs

