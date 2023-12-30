2024 NCAA Bracketology: Washington State Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Washington State be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Washington State ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|0-1
|27
|22
|29
Washington State's best wins
Washington State took down the No. 20-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 77-72, on November 9. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Gonzaga, Charlisse Leger-Walker led the team by tallying 26 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 87-67 over Maryland (No. 8/RPI) on November 23
- 69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 79/RPI) on December 5
- 61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 103/RPI) on November 14
- 111-50 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 114/RPI) on November 29
- 95-48 at home over Houston (No. 126/RPI) on December 17
Washington State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Washington State is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Cougars have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, Washington State has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Washington State has drawn the 50th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have nine games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.
- Of WSU's 17 remaining games this year, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Washington State's next game
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
