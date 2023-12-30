When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Washington State be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Washington State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 27 22 29

Washington State's best wins

Washington State took down the No. 20-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 77-72, on November 9. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Gonzaga, Charlisse Leger-Walker led the team by tallying 26 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

87-67 over Maryland (No. 8/RPI) on November 23

69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 79/RPI) on December 5

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 103/RPI) on November 14

111-50 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 114/RPI) on November 29

95-48 at home over Houston (No. 126/RPI) on December 17

Washington State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Washington State is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Cougars have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Washington State has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Washington State has drawn the 50th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have nine games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

Of WSU's 17 remaining games this year, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Washington State's next game

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

