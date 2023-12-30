Can we count on Washington to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Washington ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 26 NR 54

Washington's best wins

Washington's signature win of the season came in a 60-55 victory on December 10 against the Washington State Cougars, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 21) in the RPI. Hannah Stines was the top scorer in the signature victory over Washington State, posting 21 points with nine rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 77/RPI) on November 15

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 136/RPI) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 156/RPI) on November 26

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 162/RPI) on November 24

64-32 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 180/RPI) on December 16

Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Washington has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Washington has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

The Huskies have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Washington has the 225th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Huskies have 17 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Washington has 17 games left this year, including eight contests against Top 25 teams.

Washington's next game

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies

California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

