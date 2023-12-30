When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Villanova be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Villanova ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 40

Villanova's best wins

When Villanova took down the Richmond Spiders, the No. 61 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 67-57 on November 30, it was its signature win of the season thus far. The leading point-getter against Richmond was Lucy Olsen, who delivered 30 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 105/RPI) on November 10

68-62 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 130/RPI) on December 5

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on November 26

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 179/RPI) on November 19

63-53 at home over Holy Cross (No. 204/RPI) on November 21

Villanova's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Villanova has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Villanova has been given the 61st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

In terms of the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have four games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Villanova has 16 games remaining this year, including six contests versus Top 25 teams.

Villanova's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Villanova Wildcats

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Villanova Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

