If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Utah Valley and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Utah Valley ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-2 NR NR 294

Utah Valley's best wins

On November 25, Utah Valley captured its best win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Idaho Vandals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 248) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Idaho was Ally Criddle, who amassed 15 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 292/RPI) on November 6

73-69 at home over Sam Houston (No. 314/RPI) on December 21

68-38 at home over Utah State (No. 333/RPI) on December 9

Utah Valley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

The Wolverines have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Utah Valley has drawn the 326th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Wolverines' upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Utah Valley's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Utah Valley's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

