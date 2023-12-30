Will Utah be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Utah's full tournament resume.

How Utah ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-1 11 7 20

Utah's best wins

On December 7, Utah registered its signature win of the season, a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who are a top 50 team (No. 37), according to the RPI. The leading point-getter against Saint Joseph's (PA) was Alissa Pili, who put up 31 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 88/RPI) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on November 19

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 201/RPI) on November 6

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 272/RPI) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 292/RPI) on December 21

Utah's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Utah is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Utah has been handed the 85th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Utes have 17 games remaining this year, including four versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records above .500.

Utah has 17 games left this season, including six contests against Top 25 teams.

Utah's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

