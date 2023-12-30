If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Utah Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Utah Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Utah Tech ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 198

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Tech's best wins

When Utah Tech took down the Oregon Ducks, the No. 68 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 92-86 on December 19, it was its signature victory of the year so far. Maggie McCord led the charge against Oregon, compiling 24 points. Second on the team was Maddie Warren with 21 points.

Next best wins

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 249/RPI) on November 22

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 279/RPI) on November 9

73-59 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 316/RPI) on December 2

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Utah Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, the Trailblazers have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Utah Tech gets the 261st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

In terms of the Trailblazers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.

In terms of Utah Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Utah Tech's next game

Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Seattle U Redhawks

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Seattle U Redhawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Utah Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.