Will USC be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features USC's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on USC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How USC ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-1 6 6 7

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC's best wins

USC defeated the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes, 83-74, on November 6, in its signature win of the season. With 32 points, JuJu Watkins was the top scorer against Ohio State. Second on the team was Rayah Marshall, with 18 points.

Next best wins

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 22/RPI) on November 10

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 58/RPI) on November 20

71-70 over Penn State (No. 80/RPI) on November 22

85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 131/RPI) on November 28

93-42 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on November 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, USC has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

The Trojans have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, USC has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

USC has to deal with the 25th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Trojans' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records above .500.

Of USC's 17 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

USC's next game

Matchup: USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers

USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming USC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.