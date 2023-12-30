2024 NCAA Bracketology: USC Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Will USC be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features USC's complete tournament resume.
Want to bet on USC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How USC ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-1
|0-1
|6
|6
|7
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
USC's best wins
USC defeated the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes, 83-74, on November 6, in its signature win of the season. With 32 points, JuJu Watkins was the top scorer against Ohio State. Second on the team was Rayah Marshall, with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 22/RPI) on November 10
- 64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 58/RPI) on November 20
- 71-70 over Penn State (No. 80/RPI) on November 22
- 85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 131/RPI) on November 28
- 93-42 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on November 13
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
USC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Based on the RPI, USC has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- The Trojans have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).
- According to the RPI, USC has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- USC has to deal with the 25th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- The Trojans' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records above .500.
- Of USC's 17 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
USC's next game
- Matchup: USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming USC games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.