For bracketology insights around UMBC and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How UMBC ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-0 NR NR 303

UMBC's best wins

As far as its best win this season, UMBC defeated the Bryant Bulldogs on the road on January 6. The final score was 64-63. The leading point-getter against Bryant was Laura Lacambra, who amassed 11 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

60-59 on the road over American (No. 327/RPI) on December 20

70-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 355/RPI) on January 4

85-53 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357/RPI) on December 29

UMBC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

The Retrievers have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

UMBC has the good fortune of facing the 20th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Retrievers have eight games remaining versus teams over .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UMBC has 14 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMBC's next game

Matchup: UMBC Retrievers vs. Vermont Catamounts

UMBC Retrievers vs. Vermont Catamounts Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

