When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UCSD be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How UCSD ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-1 NR NR 212

UCSD's best wins

UCSD's best win this season came on January 6 in a 71-58 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans. Sumayah Sugapong led the way versus CSU Fullerton, posting 18 points. Next on the team was Denali Pinto with 17 points.

Next best wins

77-71 on the road over San Diego State (No. 178/RPI) on November 28

62-56 over Boise State (No. 235/RPI) on December 20

64-50 at home over UCSB (No. 267/RPI) on January 4

UCSD's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

UCSD has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

UCSD has the 182nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Tritons' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

UCSD has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCSD's next game

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. UCSD Tritons

Long Beach State Beach vs. UCSD Tritons Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

