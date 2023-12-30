2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCSD Women's March Madness Resume | January 7
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UCSD be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How UCSD ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|212
UCSD's best wins
UCSD's best win this season came on January 6 in a 71-58 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans. Sumayah Sugapong led the way versus CSU Fullerton, posting 18 points. Next on the team was Denali Pinto with 17 points.
Next best wins
- 77-71 on the road over San Diego State (No. 178/RPI) on November 28
- 62-56 over Boise State (No. 235/RPI) on December 20
- 64-50 at home over UCSB (No. 267/RPI) on January 4
UCSD's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
- UCSD has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- UCSD has the 182nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Tritons' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.
- UCSD has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UCSD's next game
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. UCSD Tritons
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
