UCSB vs. UC Riverside December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (5-3) meet the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-4) in a clash of Big West teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.
UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
UCSB Players to Watch
- Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alyssa Marin: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mary McMorris: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anya Choice: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Flora Goed: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Matehya Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Tillery: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
