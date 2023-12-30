Saturday's contest at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has the UCSB Gauchos (7-4) matching up with the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for UCSB, who are favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Gauchos won on Thursday 60-49 against UC Davis. The Highlanders' last contest on Thursday ended in a 67-52 loss to UC Irvine. Alyssa Marin's team-leading 13 points paced the Gauchos in the win. The Highlanders got a team-best 19 points from Jordan Webster in the loss.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 66, UC Riverside 59

Top 25 Predictions

UCSB Schedule Analysis

The Gauchos registered their signature win of the season on December 28, when they took down the UC Davis Aggies, who rank No. 205 in our computer rankings, 60-49.

UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 at home over UC Davis (No. 205) on December 28

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 213) on November 7

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 215) on November 19

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 219) on December 2

61-51 over Weber State (No. 276) on November 25

UC Riverside Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders beat the Merrimack Warriors in a 65-53 win on December 1. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UC Riverside is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 323) on December 1

57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 325) on December 4

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 329) on November 22

UCSB Leaders

Alexis Whitfield: 14.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 53.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

14.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 53.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Marin: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Skylar Burke: 6.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Mary McMorris: 6.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

6.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Flora Goed: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%

UC Riverside Leaders

Matehya Bryant: 12.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.5 FG%

12.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.5 FG% Webster: 16.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72)

16.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72) Makayla Jackson: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Esther Matarranz: 4.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos average 70.6 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a +102 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 58.0 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (173rd in college basketball). They have a -59 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Highlanders are scoring 4.0 more points per game at home (60.2) than away (56.2).

At home, UC Riverside concedes 58.0 points per game. On the road, it allows 67.8.

