UCSB vs. UC Riverside Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has the UCSB Gauchos (7-4) matching up with the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for UCSB, who are favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Gauchos won on Thursday 60-49 against UC Davis. The Highlanders' last contest on Thursday ended in a 67-52 loss to UC Irvine. Alyssa Marin's team-leading 13 points paced the Gauchos in the win. The Highlanders got a team-best 19 points from Jordan Webster in the loss.
UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
UCSB vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCSB 66, UC Riverside 59
UCSB Schedule Analysis
- The Gauchos registered their signature win of the season on December 28, when they took down the UC Davis Aggies, who rank No. 205 in our computer rankings, 60-49.
UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-49 at home over UC Davis (No. 205) on December 28
- 87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 213) on November 7
- 71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 215) on November 19
- 73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 219) on December 2
- 61-51 over Weber State (No. 276) on November 25
UC Riverside Schedule Analysis
- The Highlanders beat the Merrimack Warriors in a 65-53 win on December 1. It was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UC Riverside is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.
UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 323) on December 1
- 57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 325) on December 4
- 52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 329) on November 22
UCSB Leaders
- Alexis Whitfield: 14.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 53.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Marin: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Skylar Burke: 6.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Mary McMorris: 6.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Flora Goed: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%
UC Riverside Leaders
- Matehya Bryant: 12.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.5 FG%
- Webster: 16.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72)
- Makayla Jackson: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
- Esther Matarranz: 4.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%
UCSB Performance Insights
- The Gauchos average 70.6 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a +102 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.
UC Riverside Performance Insights
- The Highlanders put up 58.0 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (173rd in college basketball). They have a -59 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game.
- In 2023-24 the Highlanders are scoring 4.0 more points per game at home (60.2) than away (56.2).
- At home, UC Riverside concedes 58.0 points per game. On the road, it allows 67.8.
