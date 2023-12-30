What are UCSB's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UCSB ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 150

UCSB's best wins

UCSB, in its signature win of the season, defeated the UC Riverside Highlanders 64-56 on December 30. Against UC Riverside, Alyssa Marin led the team by putting up 13 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

60-49 at home over UC Davis (No. 222/RPI) on December 28

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 272/RPI) on November 19

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 277/RPI) on December 2

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 282/RPI) on November 7

61-51 over Weber State (No. 292/RPI) on November 25

UCSB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Gauchos have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UCSB gets the 264th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Gauchos have six games remaining against teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UCSB has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCSB's next game

Matchup: UCSD Tritons vs. UCSB Gauchos

UCSD Tritons vs. UCSB Gauchos Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

