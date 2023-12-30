How to Watch the UCLA vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCLA Bruins (11-0) will aim to extend an 11-game win streak when they host the USC Trojans (10-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Trojans have won 10 games in a row.
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12
UCLA vs. USC Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins give up.
- USC is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
- UCLA's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.5 points.
- The Bruins put up 33.8 more points per game (90.5) than the Trojans allow (56.7).
- When UCLA puts up more than 56.7 points, it is 11-0.
- USC has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 90.5 points.
- The Bruins are making 51.4% of their shots from the field, 15% higher than the Trojans allow to opponents (36.4%).
- The Trojans shoot 47.7% from the field, 13.7% higher than the Bruins allow.
UCLA Leaders
- JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)
- Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- McKenzie Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
- Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
- Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
USC Leaders
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Florida State
|W 95-78
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 77-71
|Value City Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hawaii
|W 85-46
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|USC
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Oregon
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Oregon State
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 85-53
|Galen Center
|12/18/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 93-44
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|W 85-77
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Oregon State
|-
|Galen Center
|1/7/2024
|Oregon
|-
|Galen Center
