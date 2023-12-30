UCLA vs. USC December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the UCLA Bruins (9-0) facing the USC Trojans (8-0) at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UCLA vs. USC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lauren Betts: 17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Charisma Osborne: 13.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabriela Jaquez: 15.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
USC Players to Watch
- JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK
- McKenzie Forbes: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Padilla: 6.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaitlyn Davis: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.