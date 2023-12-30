Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the UCLA Bruins (9-0) facing the USC Trojans (8-0) at 8:00 PM ET.

UCLA vs. USC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

UCLA Players to Watch

Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lauren Betts: 17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

Charisma Osborne: 13.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Gabriela Jaquez: 15.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK

McKenzie Forbes: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kayla Padilla: 6.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kaitlyn Davis: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

