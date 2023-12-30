Will UCLA be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes UCLA's full tournament resume.

How UCLA ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 1-0 2 2 6

UCLA's best wins

Against the No. 6 USC Trojans on December 30, UCLA notched its best win of the season, a 71-64 home victory. Londynn Jones was the leading scorer in the signature victory over USC, recording 21 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

78-67 over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 24

77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 14/RPI) on November 17

77-71 on the road over Ohio State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 18

81-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 24/RPI) on December 3

95-78 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 10

UCLA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 6-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

UCLA has the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

The Bruins have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

UCLA has to deal with the 19th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Bruins' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of UCLA's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UCLA's next game

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

