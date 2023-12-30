2024 NCAA Bracketology: UC Riverside Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
What are UC Riverside's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on UC Riverside's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UC Riverside ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|101
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Riverside's best wins
Against the Dartmouth Big Green on December 4, UC Riverside picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 57-38 road victory. That signature win versus Dartmouth featured a team-leading 20 points from Zoe Tillery. Jordan Webster, with 11 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on December 1
- 52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 333/RPI) on November 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UC Riverside's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- UC Riverside has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UC Riverside is playing the 100th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Highlanders have six games left against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Riverside has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UC Riverside's next game
- Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. UC Riverside Highlanders
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UC Riverside games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.