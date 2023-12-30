What are UC Riverside's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UC Riverside ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 101

UC Riverside's best wins

Against the Dartmouth Big Green on December 4, UC Riverside picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 57-38 road victory. That signature win versus Dartmouth featured a team-leading 20 points from Zoe Tillery. Jordan Webster, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on December 1

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 333/RPI) on November 22

UC Riverside's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

UC Riverside has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UC Riverside is playing the 100th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Highlanders have six games left against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Riverside has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Riverside's next game

Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Davis Aggies vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

