The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-6) in a clash of Big West teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Jordan Olivares: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shaunae Brown: 16.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sophie Tougas: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Cassidy Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Amourie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

