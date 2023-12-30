UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-6) in a clash of Big West teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Jordan Olivares: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shaunae Brown: 16.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sophie Tougas: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cassidy Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amourie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.