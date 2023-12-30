The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-6) in a clash of Big West teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

  • Jordan Olivares: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shaunae Brown: 16.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sophie Tougas: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Cassidy Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Amourie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

