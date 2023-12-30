Saturday's contest between the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) and CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6) at Bren Events Center has a projected final score of 72-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UC Irvine, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Anteaters are coming off of a 67-52 win over UC Riverside in their most recent game on Thursday.

The Anteaters won their last outing 67-52 against UC Riverside on Thursday. The Roadrunners' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 52-48 victory against UCSD. Diaba Konate's team-leading 18 points led the Anteaters in the victory. Shaunae Brown scored 19 points in the Roadrunners' win, leading the team.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 72, CSU Bakersfield 54

Top 25 Predictions

UC Irvine Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Anteaters claimed their best win of the season, a 71-63 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings.

UC Irvine has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Anteaters have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

UC Irvine 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 57) on November 20

66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 149) on November 25

61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 174) on December 5

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 218) on November 24

67-52 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 237) on December 28

CSU Bakersfield Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Roadrunners picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-63 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 225) in our computer rankings.

CSU Bakersfield 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 at home over Fresno State (No. 225) on November 18

52-48 at home over UCSD (No. 238) on December 28

62-57 on the road over LIU (No. 353) on November 24

UC Irvine Leaders

Deja Lee: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Nikki Tom: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63)

8.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 29.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (15-for-63) Konate: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.3 FG% Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.1 PTS, 59.4 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.4 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

CSU Bakersfield Leaders

Jordan Olivares: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

12.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Brown: 16.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93)

16.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93) Sophie Tougas: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 26.9 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

6.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 26.9 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Amourie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

5.6 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Cassidy Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters average 61.4 points per game (256th in college basketball) while allowing 57.0 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have a -81 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 61.3 points per game, 258th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.4 per outing to rank 281st in college basketball.

At home, the Roadrunners score 59.3 points per game. On the road, they average 63.4.

In 2023-24 CSU Bakersfield is conceding 16.6 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than away (77.4).

