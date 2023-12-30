What are UC Irvine's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UC Irvine ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 95

UC Irvine's best wins

UC Irvine registered its signature win of the season on November 25, when it secured a 66-60 victory over the Pacific Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Pacific was Nevaeh Parkinson, who dropped 15 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 93/RPI) on November 20

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 158/RPI) on November 24

67-52 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 175/RPI) on December 28

61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 285/RPI) on December 5

71-48 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 309/RPI) on December 30

UC Irvine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Anteaters have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, UC Irvine has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UC Irvine has the 252nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Anteaters have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Irvine's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UC Irvine's next game

Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

