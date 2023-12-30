2024 NCAA Bracketology: UC Davis Women's March Madness Resume | January 7
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UC Davis be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How UC Davis ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|2-2
|NR
|NR
|225
UC Davis' best wins
UC Davis' signature win this season came on January 6 in a 60-57 victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters. Tova Sabel, as the leading scorer in the victory over UC Irvine, put up 16 points, while Evanne Turner was second on the team with 13.
Next best wins
- 87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 183/RPI) on December 10
- 63-59 at home over UC Riverside (No. 203/RPI) on January 4
- 79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 337/RPI) on November 21
UC Davis' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- According to the RPI, UC Davis has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- UC Davis has been given the 71st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Aggies' upcoming schedule, they have five games versus teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.
- UC Davis has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UC Davis' next game
- Matchup: CSU Northridge Matadors vs. UC Davis Aggies
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Matadome in Northridge, California
