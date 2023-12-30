When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UC Davis be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How UC Davis ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-2 NR NR 225

UC Davis' best wins

UC Davis' signature win this season came on January 6 in a 60-57 victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters. Tova Sabel, as the leading scorer in the victory over UC Irvine, put up 16 points, while Evanne Turner was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 183/RPI) on December 10

63-59 at home over UC Riverside (No. 203/RPI) on January 4

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 337/RPI) on November 21

UC Davis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, UC Davis has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

UC Davis has been given the 71st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Aggies' upcoming schedule, they have five games versus teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

UC Davis has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Davis' next game

Matchup: CSU Northridge Matadors vs. UC Davis Aggies

CSU Northridge Matadors vs. UC Davis Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Matadome in Northridge, California

