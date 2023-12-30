If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Tulsa and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Tulsa ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-0 NR NR 91

Tulsa's best wins

In its best win of the season on December 19, Tulsa defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 50 team (No. 35) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 66-58. Delanie Crawford, in that signature win, dropped a team-best 22 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Temira Poindexter also played a role with 21 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

72-64 at home over Florida (No. 51/RPI) on December 10

90-79 over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 24

74-64 over Clemson (No. 127/RPI) on November 25

60-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 178/RPI) on December 5

71-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on December 30

Tulsa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Tulsa has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

The Golden Hurricane have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Tulsa has the 133rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Golden Hurricane's upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Tulsa has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Tulsa's next game

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

