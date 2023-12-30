2024 NCAA Bracketology: Tulsa Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Tulsa and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Tulsa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Tulsa ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|91
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulsa's best wins
In its best win of the season on December 19, Tulsa defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 50 team (No. 35) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 66-58. Delanie Crawford, in that signature win, dropped a team-best 22 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Temira Poindexter also played a role with 21 points, five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 72-64 at home over Florida (No. 51/RPI) on December 10
- 90-79 over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 24
- 74-64 over Clemson (No. 127/RPI) on November 25
- 60-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 178/RPI) on December 5
- 71-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on December 30
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tulsa's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Based on the RPI, Tulsa has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- The Golden Hurricane have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Tulsa has the 133rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Golden Hurricane's upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Tulsa has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Tulsa's next game
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Tulsa games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.