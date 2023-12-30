For bracketology analysis on Towson and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Towson ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 118

Towson's best wins

On December 4, Towson picked up its best win of the season, a 73-70 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in the RPI rankings. Against Liberty, Patricia Anumgba led the team by putting up 21 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

75-65 over Quinnipiac (No. 216/RPI) on November 26

68-60 at home over George Washington (No. 259/RPI) on December 6

63-56 over Abilene Christian (No. 263/RPI) on November 25

80-69 at home over Morgan State (No. 289/RPI) on November 29

76-72 at home over UMBC (No. 321/RPI) on November 6

Towson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 49th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

The Tigers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Towson has the 240th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 18 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Towson's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Towson's next game

Matchup: Elon Phoenix vs. Towson Tigers

Elon Phoenix vs. Towson Tigers Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

