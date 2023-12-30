Timberwolves vs. Lakers December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Target Center, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and SportsNet LA.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, SportsNet LA
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns posts 22.4 points, 3 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards puts up 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert averages 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 61.7% from the floor (eighth in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 3 rebounds.
- Naz Reid posts 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis provides 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Lakers.
- The Lakers are getting 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7 assists per game from LeBron James this year.
- D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Austin Reaves is putting up 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Christian Wood is putting up 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the field.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Lakers
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|114
|105.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.5
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|38%
|Three Point %
|35%
