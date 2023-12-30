Can we expect Temple to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Temple ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-0 NR NR 219

Temple's best wins

In its best win of the season, Temple defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers in a 61-47 win on December 10. Tarriyonna Gary, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Pennsylvania, recorded 14 points, while Aleah Nelson was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

71-58 at home over UTSA (No. 145/RPI) on December 30

72-65 at home over Delaware (No. 210/RPI) on December 14

77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 256/RPI) on November 11

109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 262/RPI) on November 6

85-61 on the road over La Salle (No. 286/RPI) on December 17

Temple's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Owls have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Temple faces the 216th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Owls' 17 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records north of .500.

Temple has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Temple's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles

Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

