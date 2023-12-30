Can we count on Stanford to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Stanford's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Stanford ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 1-0 9 10 1

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford's best wins

Stanford's signature win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 16). Stanford took home the 96-64 win on November 12 at home. In the win against Indiana, Cameron Brink dropped a team-best 20 points. Kiki Iriafen contributed 20 points.

Next best wins

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 19/RPI) on November 19

78-51 on the road over Cal (No. 39/RPI) on December 29

74-55 over Belmont (No. 41/RPI) on November 22

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

81-51 at home over Portland (No. 105/RPI) on December 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stanford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 5-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, Stanford has five wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Stanford has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Stanford has to deal with the 14th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cardinal have 17 games left versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Stanford has 17 games remaining this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.

Stanford's next game

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Stanford games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.