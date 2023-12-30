Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Seton Hall Pirates (8-3) against the Providence Friars (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET.

Seton Hall vs. Providence Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Azana Baines: 15.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Micah Gray: 15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Amari Wright: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK A'Jah Davis: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Olivia Olsen: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Brynn Farrell: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Marta Morales: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Emily Archibald: 3.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

3.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

