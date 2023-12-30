Seton Hall vs. Providence December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Seton Hall Pirates (8-3) against the Providence Friars (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET.
Seton Hall vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Azana Baines: 15.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Micah Gray: 15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amari Wright: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'Jah Davis: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Olivia Olsen: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Brynn Farrell: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marta Morales: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emily Archibald: 3.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
