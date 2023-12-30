Saturday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (9-3) and the Providence Friars (6-7) at Walsh Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-50 and heavily favors Seton Hall to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Pirates came out on top in their last matchup 57-49 against Georgetown on Wednesday.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Pirates claimed a 57-49 victory over Georgetown. The Friars' most recent contest was a 53-51 loss to Kennesaw State on Thursday. In the Pirates' win, Azana Baines led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding six rebounds and zero assists). Brynn Farrell totaled 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Friars.

Seton Hall vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Seton Hall vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 68, Providence 50

Top 25 Predictions

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

The Pirates' signature victory of the season came against the UNLV Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 25), according to our computer rankings. The Pirates claimed the 84-54 home win on December 16.

The Pirates have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Seton Hall is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

84-54 at home over UNLV (No. 25) on December 16

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 22

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 86) on December 20

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 15

78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 211) on December 2

Providence Schedule Analysis

The Friars notched their best win of the season on December 6, when they grabbed a 51-50 victory over the Rhode Island Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in our computer rankings.

The Friars have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Providence 2023-24 Best Wins

51-50 at home over Rhode Island (No. 89) on December 6

57-47 at home over Vermont (No. 155) on November 10

57-40 at home over Monmouth (No. 173) on November 22

66-35 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 247) on December 16

63-58 on the road over Yale (No. 286) on December 9

Seton Hall Leaders

Baines: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Micah Gray: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82) Amari Wright: 6.2 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

6.2 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) A'Jah Davis: 6.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%

6.3 PTS, 54.8 FG% Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 62.1 FG%

Providence Leaders

Olivia Olsen: 15.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.9 FG%

15.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 58.9 FG% Farrell: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Marta Morales: 6.1 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.1 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Emily Archibald: 3.5 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

3.5 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 17.5 points per game (scoring 70.6 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball while giving up 53.1 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball) and have a +210 scoring differential overall.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars put up 56.6 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per outing (52nd in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

The Friars average 58.9 points per game at home, and 59.3 away.

In 2023-24 Providence is allowing 17.3 fewer points per game at home (50.0) than on the road (67.3).

