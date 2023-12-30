When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Seton Hall be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Seton Hall ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 78

Seton Hall's best wins

Seton Hall's signature win of the season came against the UNLV Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 30), according to the RPI. Seton Hall claimed the 84-54 home win on December 16. With 23 points, Azana Baines was the leading scorer versus UNLV. Second on the team was Micah Gray, with 14 points.

Next best wins

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 101/RPI) on December 20

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 128/RPI) on November 22

78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174/RPI) on December 2

75-32 at home over Iona (No. 197/RPI) on November 7

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 201/RPI) on November 15

Seton Hall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Seton Hall has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Pirates are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Pirates have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Seton Hall has been handed the 95th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Pirates' upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Seton Hall has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Seton Hall's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Villanova Wildcats

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Villanova Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

