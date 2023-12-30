Can we count on Santa Clara to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Santa Clara ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 0-0 NR NR 37

Santa Clara's best wins

Santa Clara's signature victory of the season came against the Oregon Ducks, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to the RPI. Santa Clara registered the 89-50 road win on November 18. The leading scorer against Oregon was Tess Heal, who delivered 21 points with three rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

65-55 on the road over Arizona State (No. 116/RPI) on December 30

62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 156/RPI) on November 11

75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 159/RPI) on November 21

76-57 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on December 21

76-46 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 175/RPI) on December 19

Santa Clara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Santa Clara is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Broncos have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Santa Clara has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Santa Clara has drawn the 154th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Broncos' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Santa Clara has 16 games left to play this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Santa Clara's next game

Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos vs. Pacific Tigers

Santa Clara Broncos vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

