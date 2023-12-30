For bracketology insights around San Jose State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How San Jose State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 280

San Jose State's best wins

San Jose State registered its best win of the season on November 11, when it took down the Cal Poly Mustangs, who rank No. 131 in the RPI rankings, 61-56. Amhyia Moreland was the top scorer in the signature win over Cal Poly, recording 15 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 189/RPI) on November 9

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on November 19

70-53 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 347/RPI) on December 18

San Jose State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

San Jose State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, San Jose State has drawn the 212th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Spartans have 18 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of SJSU's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Jose State's next game

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

