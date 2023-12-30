The Brown Bears (8-3) face the San Diego Toreros (4-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

San Diego vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET

San Diego Players to Watch

Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Harsimran Kaur: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Courtney Wristen: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Grace Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyla Jones: 16.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Alyssa Moreland: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Ada Anamekwe: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Isabella Mauricio: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

