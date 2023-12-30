Can we expect San Diego State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How San Diego State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-0 NR NR 196

San Diego State's best wins

Against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team in the RPI, San Diego State secured its signature win of the season on December 30, a 74-71 home victory. That signature win over Colorado State included a team-best 22 points from Jada Lewis. Abby Prohaska, with 22 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 130/RPI) on November 25

75-52 over Kennesaw State (No. 176/RPI) on December 20

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 222/RPI) on November 13

67-63 on the road over San Diego (No. 246/RPI) on December 7

75-48 over Florida Atlantic (No. 291/RPI) on December 21

San Diego State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

San Diego State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

San Diego State has been handed the 215th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aztecs' upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

In terms of San Diego St's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

San Diego State's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

