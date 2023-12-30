Saturday's contest between the Brown Bears (8-3) and San Diego Toreros (4-8) matching up at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 62-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Brown, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Toreros head into this game following a 62-54 loss to Boise State on Thursday.

Their last time out, the Toreros lost 62-54 to Boise State on Thursday. In their most recent game on Saturday, the Bears earned a 53-52 victory over New Hampshire. Veronica Sheffey scored a team-best 15 points for the Toreros in the loss. Grace Arnolie scored 15 points in the Bears' win, leading the team.

San Diego vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

San Diego vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 62, San Diego 61

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Toreros defeated the Portland State Vikings at home on November 11 by a score of 71-43.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Toreros are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

The Toreros have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (four).

San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins

71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 261) on November 11

56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 278) on November 24

85-61 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 323) on December 10

Brown Schedule Analysis

Against the Georgetown Hoyas, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season on November 12, a 45-43 road victory.

Brown has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Brown 2023-24 Best Wins

45-43 on the road over Georgetown (No. 87) on November 12

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 145) on November 15

59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 173) on November 26

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 198) on November 22

53-52 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 256) on December 9

San Diego Leaders

Sheffey: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.3 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.3 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Kasey Neubert: 9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Harsimran Kaur: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 49.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 49.4 FG% Courtney Wristen: 6.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Brown Leaders

Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)

12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72) Kyla Jones: 16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Alyssa Moreland: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

6.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Ada Anamekwe: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.8 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.8 FG% Isabella Mauricio: 7.3 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (21-for-81)

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros average 63.9 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per contest (222nd in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Offensively, the Toreros put up 61.9 points per game in home games, compared to 68.0 points per game in road games.

San Diego is allowing 61.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 15.0 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (76.3).

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 60.4 points per game, 270th in college basketball, and are allowing 55.4 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

The Bears are putting up more points at home (67.8 per game) than away (54.2).

At home Brown is conceding 58.4 points per game, 5.6 more than it is on the road (52.8).

