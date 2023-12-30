When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Saint Mary's (CA) be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 254

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins

Saint Mary's (CA) defeated the No. 113-ranked (according to the RPI) UC Irvine Anteaters, 52-37, on November 14, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Addison Wedin led the offense against UC Irvine, compiling 15 points. Next on the team was Tayla Dalton with 10 points.

Next best wins

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 136/RPI) on December 8

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 184/RPI) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on November 12

70-52 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on December 29

63-56 on the road over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on December 21

Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Saint Mary's (CA) has been given the 108th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Gaels' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams above .500.

St. Mary's has 16 games remaining this year, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pacific Tigers

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

